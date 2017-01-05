East Liverpool closes Elizabeth Street Bridge

The City of East Liverpool on Thursday announced the indefinite closure of the Elizabeth Street Bridge in the Klondyke area of the East End of town following the notification from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The notification recommended immediate closure of the bridge to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

“Late in the day January 4th I received a strong recommendation from the Ohio Department of Transportation that the bridge be closed immediately and demolition scheduled as soon as possible." said Brian Allen Service / Safety Director for the City of East Liverpool. "The city administration realizes that this makes the residents of Klondyke vulnerable in an emergency situation when rail traffic blocks the only entrance into the area. We are currently working on alternate solutions to the problem and will update the public as they become available,”

Allen tells 21 News that the engineering consultant told him that concrete supports are in such bad condition, the bridge should be torn down.

Allen says the only other way out of the Klondyke neighborhood is over some railroad tracks. Allen is talking with the fire department about plans to reach the neighborhood if access is being blocked by a train.

All traffic into and out of the Klondyke area will be required to use the Putnam Street at Harvey Ave. entrance.

