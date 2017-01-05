Youngstown Mayor John McNally files petitions for re-election

John McNally has taken the first step toward a possible second term as Youngstown Mayor.

At 10:05 a.m. Thursday, McNally arrived at he Mahoning County Board of Elections to file his petitions for the May primary election. His petitions contained a total of 142 signatures. Only 50 valid signatures are required.

It was just nine months ago when McNally accepted a plea agreement and avoided trial in the decade-long Oak Hill corruption probe. He pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors, Two counts of falsification, unlawful use of a communications device and attempted unlawful influence of a public official.

His sentence was one year probation, community service and a 35-hundred dollar fine.

"We made a decision in 2016 to put that issue to bed for me personally and I'm very happy we did that," McNally said as he filled out elections paperwork on Thursday.

The crimes were committed while McNally was a county commissioner. But Vindicator city hall reporter David Skolnick says any McNally challenger will certainly make it an issue.

"The issue being should we trust the mayor? Particularly since it involves public corruption. I think his opponents will capitalized as much as they can on that issue," Skolnick said.

McNally says the focus of his campaign will be his accomplishments as a first term Mayor. "The downtown hotel project, the Chil-Can project on the east side, increasing our demolition and blight removal numbers and a 15-percent drop in crime, cited McNally.

"There are a list of accomplishments he can point to and he will point to," according to Skolnick.

One possible challenger to McNally is former councilman Jamael Tito Brown, who lost a close race to McNally in 2013. Brown has taken out petitions but has not filed with the elections board. The filing deadline is February first.

