Searchers detect beacon believed from plane missing in Lake Erie

Searchers may be getting closer to finding the wreckage of a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie last week, carrying six people on board.

During search and recovery efforts on Thursday, the NTSB underwater locator beacon detector received several transmissions while deployed from the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Muskie”.

The transmissions have been plotted on the models to narrow down the search site for the Cockpit Voice Recorder to a 125 by 325-foot search area.

The original search area was two miles by four miles.

Weather and water conditions did not allow for divers to enter the water or sonar equipment to be used on Thursday.

Waves are predicted to be two feet or less Friday with winds west/southwest at 10-15 miles per hour. The temperature will be 13 degrees in the morning with a high of 19 degrees later in the day. If conditions are as predicted, searches will begin at daylight.

The Muskie and the Salvage Chief (Underwater Marine Contractors) will be deployed with the drop sector sonar, a dive team who will use the underwater locator beacon detector and crews from the NTSB, Muskie, Underwater Marine Contractors and the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Multiple resources are on standby to assist as needed.

Shoreline searches will continue Friday for debris from the Cessna that has been carrying Boardman High School graduates John and Suzanne Fleming, their two teenage sons, a neighbor, and his daughter.