Indictment claims woman ran brothel from her Austintown apartment

A woman who told police she sold sex out of her Austintown apartment to support her heroin addiction has been slapped with a four count indictment by the Mahoning County Grand Jury.

Alicia Ross, who will turn 38 this month, faces charges of promoting prostitution, possessing criminal tools, solicitation and unlawful advertising of massage services.

The indictment alleges that for the past year, Ross used her Westchester apartment as a brothel, offering promises of sexual services through unlicensed massages.

Ross was arrested in November by an undercover Austintown police officer answering an advertisement in the online classified website Backpage,com, offering a “head to toe sensuous massage.”

The officer says Ross advised him to bring a condom with him.

Police say Ross admitted being a prostitute in Florida, Columbus, Ohio as well as the Youngstown-Warren area, and has posted approximately 600 ads on Backpage.com.

According to the police report, Ross said she engaged in prostitution to support her heroin addiction and pay her bills.

Ross is just one of several arrests made by Austintown police in recent months as they crackdown on prostitution activities associated with Backpage.