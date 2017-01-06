1st round of voting ends in stalemate for Ohio GOP chairman

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) - The first round of voting in the race for Ohio Republican chairman has ended in a stalemate.

Jane Timken of Canton received 33 votes to sitting chairman Matt Borges' , 32. The winning candidate needs a majority of the 66-member committee's support, or 34 votes.

President-elect Donald Trump has personally intervened in support of Timken, a fundraiser and member of one of the Ohio GOP's most politically generous families.

Timken has challenged Borges on grounds that he failed to "fully support" Trump after the New York billionaire won the party's nomination, which was his obligation as chairman.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who didn't support Trump, also called delegates. He supports Borges as chairman and many of his strongest supporters are on the committee.

