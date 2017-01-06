City of Campbell swears-in new police chief - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

City of Campbell swears-in new police chief

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

Dennis Puskarcik is Campbell's new police chief.

Puskarcik took his oath of office on Friday afternoon in front of family, friends and officers from the Campbell Police Department.

He's come out of retirement in Florida to take the position that serves at the pleasure of the mayor.

"I'm looking forward to working with the mayor and city council to make the city as safe as we can.  There's not going to be any drastic changes or anything like that.  I've got to evaluate what's going on and see if any changes are needed," Puskarcik said.

The new chief says he is from the east side of Youngstown but graduated from Campbell Schools, and landed his first law enforcement job in 1978 as a Campbell Police Officer.

Puskarcik eventually retired from the Youngstown Police Department and also worked for the Youngstown Schools and the Palm Beach County Schools Police.  He has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience.

Mayor Nick Phillips says he selected Puskarcik because after reviewing his credentials he felt he would be a great fit for the department, "I want him to focus on keeping the department together, and improving morale in the department.  He's all about community relations and working with community policing which is so important."

Puskarcik replaces Drew Rauzan who was fired after the results of a BCI Investigation back on November 7th for alleged sexual misconduct.

Rauzan has an appeals hearing at the end of the month as he fights to get his job back.

"I mean if he gets his job back and he comes back it's his job and I'll step aside," Chief Puskarcik said.

But if someone wants to push the issue it could end up in a courtroom.

Mayor Phillips had this to say about the issue, "I guess we'll cross those roads should we come to them."

Former Chief Rauzan also weighed in saying, "As always, I wish the best for the entire community and its police department.  The City needs a chief and whomever that is needs support to run the department and keep residents safe.  Hopefully this entire saga ends soon so that the police department is free to concentrate on their task at hand and not on internal distractions."

The new chief admits he does not still have his certification through the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy or OPOTA that allows him the powers of arrest as a police chief.

But he plans to take the classes needed to get the certification and says in the interim he is legally allowed to serve as an administrative police chief and because he is a former police officer he is allowed to carry a firearm.

Puskarcik tells 21 News he will stay at his brother's home in Poland for now, and will begin looking for a home in Campbell when the weather breaks.

"That's one of the best blessings, to start my career here and then come back and end it here.  What more could I ask for," Chief Puskarcik said.

