The Limited closes stores nationwide

The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum. Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting.
She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.
A petition filed in opposition to a proposed power plant in Lordstown raises safety concerns. Clean Energy Future's president says the petition is the first notice he's received regarding possible concerns linked to a second power plant he'd like to build in the village. The proposed project is a quarter of a mile away from property owned by Vienna Investments LLC, the home of Magna Seating of America, Inc. Village leaders say the property's developer Doug Lumsden, file...
Walmart is ending its Price Match program for many stores throughout the Valley. Price matching allows customers to show cashiers advertised prices of products at other stores during check out. Customers who do so can then pay the lower price in the advertisement if Walmart's price is higher. The program isn't ending completely nationwide, but it is for select stores in the Valley. A sign at the registers in Liberty warns customers price matching ends July 17.
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.
Recreational marijuana retailers in Nevada are optimistic that an emergency regulation state tax officials are expected to approve will help keep them from running out of pot supplies.
There will be no getting around President Donald Trump for the USGA and the world's top women's golfers at the U.S. Women's Open this week.
Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport.
