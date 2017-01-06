The Limited closes stores nationwide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The Limited closes stores nationwide

Posted: Updated:

A national clothing retailer that has been systematically closing stores in the past few weeks, has now informed customers that it is closing all of its stores.

The Limited posted the following message on its website:

"This isn’t goodbye…We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn’t goodbye. The styles you love are still available online - We’re just a quick click away 24 hours a day."

21 News reported last month that the retailer had posted similar messages earlier about its Eastwood and Southern Park Mall stores.

The final day of business for the stores was supposed to be this Saturday.

Late last month the Limited Stores LLC informed the State of Ohio that it planned 435 permanent layoffs at its Columbus area headquarters, with a note that they may even be closing that office entirely.

The notice, filed under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining notification act, said that they were exploring the possibility of selling the company.

The Limited was founded in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Six swept in South Side solicitation sting

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:54:01 GMT

    The Youngstown Police department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum.  Police made two arrests on Wednesday and are looking to increase that total by the end of their sting. 

    More >>
    The Youngstown Police Department is working on keeping prostitution at a minimum after receiving complaints from people living on the city's south side.  YPD's Vice Unit launched a sting operation Wednesday morning in hopes of eradicating the problem.  As of Wednesday evening, six known arrests have been made, and Lieutenant Brian Butler said there could be more to come.  Butler said even though prostitution is perceived to be a nighttime occurrence, it actually...More >>

  • Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Hundreds watch Baby Doll Dance at Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:21:54 GMT
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>
    At the annual Lowellvillle Mt. Carmel Festival patrons have the opportunity to see a unique tradition dating back 122 years. It's called the Baby Doll Dance.  The Baby Doll is a  female figurine, wearing a babushka, that has been the highlight  of the Lowellville Mt. Carmel Festival since 1895. Fireworks shoot out of the Baby Dolls arms and head as it dances surrounded  by crowds of people. The Mt. Carmel Band plays a song called Il Bersagliere as the Baby Doll...More >>

  • Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Living Local Legend: The story behind the name of the Tyler History Center

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:02:01 GMT

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>

    She is a civic leader and a philanthropist whose family helped build the Mahoning Valley. Jeanne Tyler has made a lasting impression on Youngstown with a museum named in her honor. At 92, she continues to keep the stories of the valley's history alive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms