The Limited closes stores nationwide

A national clothing retailer that has been systematically closing stores in the past few weeks, has now informed customers that it is closing all of its stores.

The Limited posted the following message on its website:

"This isn’t goodbye…We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn’t goodbye. The styles you love are still available online - We’re just a quick click away 24 hours a day."

21 News reported last month that the retailer had posted similar messages earlier about its Eastwood and Southern Park Mall stores.

The final day of business for the stores was supposed to be this Saturday.

Late last month the Limited Stores LLC informed the State of Ohio that it planned 435 permanent layoffs at its Columbus area headquarters, with a note that they may even be closing that office entirely.

The notice, filed under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining notification act, said that they were exploring the possibility of selling the company.

The Limited was founded in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio.