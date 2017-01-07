Niles police post body cam video on social media

The Niles Police Department is giving citizens a chance to get a glimpse into the daily lives of its officers.

Police Chief Jaisan Holland has posted video from an officer's body cam on the department's Facebook page.

Video posted on Friday shares details about how two officers caught two suspected thieves who were allegedly attempting to stash a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

The suspects tried to make a run for it when they saw the police arrive.

“Now that our body worn camera program is fully implemented, we may from time to time post interesting videos so our citizens can see what officers experience in the field,” said Chief Holland.