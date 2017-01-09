Service set for Ohio dad, daughter who were on missing plane

19-year-old Megan Casey, of Powell, Ohio, had been attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father, Brian, and four neighbors

A memorial service is scheduled for an Ohio father and daughter who were among six people on a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie and is believed to have crashed.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2iUZO6h ) reports a service is scheduled Sunday at a church in Delaware, Ohio, to celebrate the lives of 50-year-old Brian Casey and 19-year-old University of Wisconsin nursing student Megan Casey.

The plane disappeared Dec. 29 shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Searchers in the water have found the cockpit voice recorder, pieces of the plane's tail and a seat from the aircraft with possible human remains.

The travelers were returning to Columbus after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game. Also onboard were the pilot, businessman John Fleming, and his wife and two teenage sons.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

