Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on traffic cameras

The long-running battle over traffic cameras in Ohio has again reached the state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the city of Dayton want the justices to reject a law passed by the Legislature that took effect in 2015 and sharply restricted camera use. It requires a police officer be present when cameras are used to generate red-light or speeding citations.

The case scheduled for oral arguments Tuesday pits the state law against cities' "home-rule" local powers.

Supporters say cameras increase safety by deterring drivers from speeding and running red lights while freeing up police resources for other duty. Critics say cities use them to make money while violating motorists' rights.

The state Supreme Court has twice upheld use of camera enforcement, the last time by a 4-3 vote in 2014.

