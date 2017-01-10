Route 62 open again in Mercer, Venango counties

In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...