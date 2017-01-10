Pennsylvania Lottery scam targeting consumers

In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...More >>
In the November general election 51.2% of voters in Trumbull County voted for Donald Trump in a county known for favoring democratic candidates at the ballot box. With ratings tanking at 20 percent below what it has been for past presidents according to a national Gallup poll, we wanted to find out six months after people elected him, are they having second thoughts? At the Trumbull County Fair we put the question to voters who voted for Donald Trump, the candidate who promised...More >>
Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>