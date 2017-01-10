Ohio Senator fights to end alleged sex sales on Backpage.com

A website known to law enforcement for it's promotion of prostitution and sex trafficking is now in a first amendment fight.

You may have heard of Backpage.com -- a website that offers ad space for local events, jobs, and other classified items. The website also has a section for "adult" content. That section is where people have offered sexual activity for pay.

As of Monday, if you're in the United States and log onto the adult section, you'll see a message claiming "The government has unconstitutionally censored this content."

During a public hearing in Washington, U.S. Senator Rob Portman, alleges Backpage edited the text of adult ads to conceal their true intention.

"This list of terms is chilling. Starting in 2010 Backpage automatically deleted words including lolito, teenage, rape, young, little girl, teen, fresh innocent, school girl and even amber alert," said Portman.

And although, locally child sex trafficking has not made headlines, solicitation by adults has made headlines especially in recent weeks.

Examples include: 32 year-old Kathrine Sakalosh, who was arrested after an officer answered an ad offering a "morning delight."

Another incident charged 22 year-old Latroy McMillian after an undercover officer responded to an ad that read "Welcome to Paradise, dreams do come true."

And in a third incident two women were arrested after agreeing to meet an officer, and telling the officer to bring condoms.

All of these alleged crimes took place in Austintown.

"The trade hasn't changed, but just the way the advertising has," said Lt. Jeff Solic, head of Austintown's Detective Division.

Solic says, shutting down the questionable portion of backpage.com won't necessarily make their job any easier or more difficult for officers.

"What it may do is customers that only know to go to Backpage maybe they won't go there anymore and maybe they'll stop this non sense," said Solic.

A copy of Backpage.com's entire statement on what they call "unconstitutional government censorship" can be read, here.

