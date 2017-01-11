Morning accidents shut down I-680, Routes 88 and 165 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Morning accidents shut down I-680, Routes 88 and 165

Posted: Updated:

As salt trucks worked to clear icy roads in the Valley, separate accidents closed portions of highways in Youngstown, Bristol and Unity Townships Wednesday morning.

An accident closed I-680 south bound near the New Castle exit in Youngstown at around 5 am Wednesday. Both southbound lanes were reopened by approximately 8 a.m.

Also, State Route 88 in Bristol Township, Trumbull County was closed near North Park Avenue after a traffic crash brought down power lines.

Shortly before 6 am, East Palestine first responders were called out to reports of cars sliding off Route 165 just north of Route 14 in Columbiana County,

Crews shut down 165 near Heck Road until ODOT could salt the road.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms