ACLU wants name of Sharon police officer involved in fatal shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has made a plea for what it calls transparency in the investigation into the police-involved shooting of a Sharon man last week.

Sean Ryan Hake, a 23-year-old transgender man, was fatally shot by a Sharon police officer who had been called to a domestic dispute at a Tamplin Street home last Friday.

Police have not released the name of officer who shot Hake. The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Pennsylvania ACLU Executive Director Reggie Shuford issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the release of information such as video recording, audio recordings related to the case, as well as the name of the officer.

“As with any officer-involved shooting, it is imperative that the Pennsylvania State Police, the Sharon Police Department, and Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson commit to full transparency and accountability in this case,” said Shuford. “The public deserves a full accounting of how and why Sean died.”

A relative told 21 News that Hake was in the midst of undergoing a gender transition.

“Relations between the transgender community and law enforcement have long been fraught. In the wake of Sean’s tragic death, we must insist that police and prosecutors respect transgender Pennsylvanians and work to build strong, positive relationships with the community,” said Shuford.

Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson told 21 News that while he respects the public's right-to-know, he also believes in relaying accurate information.

Karson says he won't be releasing his preliminary findings until he hears the results of the investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Sharon Police Gerald Smith says he turned the case over to State Police and the District Attorney in an effort to make sure the investigation would be transparent.