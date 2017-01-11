911: Sharon woman says son put razor blades to her neck

The ACLU wants law enforcement to release information about the fatal shooting of 23 year old Sean Marie Hake, who was killed by a Sharon Police officer after a domestic dispute last Friday.

The 911 call which details events that led to the shooting was released Wednesday night.

Fearing for her life, Cynthia Loya called 911 late Friday after her son threatened her and himself.

Here's a small part of the 911 call:

911: What's going on there?

Caller: My son is trying to kill me

911: Does he have any weapons?

Caller: He had razor blades in my neck and he's trying to get me to take him to the store and take all my money.

911: Ok, w here is he at right now

Caller: He's in my garage and I'm driving around and I'm supposed to pick him up and he's got the knife on him, he said if I called the police, he's going to slit his throat

Loya was urged not to go back to her house, but told dispatchers about the possibility of more weapons.

911: Don't go back to that house

Caller: Huh?

911: Don't go back to that house

Caller: I don't know if he has a gun because I have weapons in the house and I don't know if he took one of them or not.

Police arrived at the house on Tamplin Street in Sharon and said Hake was shot after the situation “escalated.”

Loya said Hake was in the midst of transitioning from a female to a male.

Three Sharon police officers have been placed on administrative leave and now the ACLU wants the Mercer County district attorney to release information including video, audio and the name of the officer who shot Hake.

ACLU executive director Reggie Shuford issued a statement that in part reads:

“Relations between the transgender community and law enforcement have long been fraught. In the wake of Sean's tragic death, we must insist that police and prosecutors respect transgender Pennsylvanians and work to build strong, positive relationships with the community.”

Mercer County district attorney Miles Karson tells 21 News that while he respects the public's right to know, he also believes in relaying accurate information.

Karson says he'll provide details once the state police investigation is complete.

