Study shows no serious cracks threaten Meander Reservoir Dam

Cracks that were detected in the Meander Reservoir dam pose no serious threat to the integrity of the dam. That, according to the chief engineer at the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District.

"There is no serious cracking or leaks associated with the dam. The cracks you see are stress cracks due to the age of the top roadway that is there or the draining walls that exist on the spillway," said Chief Engineer Tom Holloway.

The MVSD says repairs will be made to prevent the cracks from allowing water to penetrate the dam structures.

The sixty foot high earthen dam is 90 years old. The Meander Reservoir supplies water to a quarter of a million people in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

