Person of interest in Youngstown firefighter shooting still under investigation

One of two bullet holes in Youngstown fire engine number 7

The man who has been named a person of interest in the shooting of a Youngstown firefighter has been indicted on a charge of disrupting public services.

The charge stems from allegations that 30-year-old Cameron Dyer argued with firefighters the night a fire lieutenant was shot in the leg as he was driving a fire truck returning from a house fire.

Police say they are still investigating the possibility that Dyer was the person who fired three shots at a fire truck on Halleck Street last month, wounding Fire Captain Paul Lutton in the leg.

Another shot grazed the coat of another firefighter.

Investigators are conducting ballistics tests and awaiting DNA results to determine whether or not Dyer is linked to the shooting.

Dyer is currently serving a 30-month prison sentence for cocaine possession.