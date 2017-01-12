Canfield man indicted for anti-Semitic graffiti in Mill Creek Pa - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield man indicted for anti-Semitic graffiti in Mill Creek Park

Posted: Updated:
Graffiti found in Mill Creek Park in September Graffiti found in Mill Creek Park in September
Scott Spencer Scott Spencer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A 25-year-old Canfield man has been indicted for allegedly scrawling anti-Semitic and offensive graffiti at various locations at Mill Creek Park.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up a two count indictment against Scott Spencer, who is charged with ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief.

Both charges are misdemeanors under Ohio law.

Park police say that for a one week period in September, Spencer was responsible for placing graffiti in several locations, including the East Cohasset, Lanterman's Mill, and Boat Dock areas.

The graffiti, written in chalk, included messages like, "Hitler was right", "Jews highjacked (sp) America", and “Jews are behind the race mixing agenda."

All of the graffiti was washed off by park personnel.

Spencer will be arraigned on the charges later this month.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms