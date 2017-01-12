ODOT crews plan to treat ice overnight

As the temperatures drop Monday night, the concern is that the water left on the roads will turn into black ice. ODOT crews plan to hit the roads around 12 a.m. but 21 News asked why couldn't they go out sooner?

Spring like weather in the middle of January is causing a unique problem for road crews.

Standing water after up to two inches of rainfall will freeze overnight.

"Any time that we have rain we have to constantly apply the salt and the salt brine, the beet heat liquids because the rain is washing it off," stated Brent Kovacs, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 4.

Even when the rain stopped the roads were still wet. Officials say any pretreatment would not stick.

Their plan is head out around 12 a.m. when temperatures drop below freezing. They will spread a mix of brine, salt and possibly beet juice.

One of the most effective ingredients from mother nature could come into play during the coldest hours.

"What we've found is it likes to stick to the road longer than a water based product. Sure it's beet juice, it does have a lot of water in it, but it has a bit of a sticky factor to it and it increases the efficiency of our other liquids to colder temperatures," he said.

About 40 crews will be hitting the streets in Mahoning and Trumbull counties in an effort to make your morning commute a safe one.