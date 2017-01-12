Niles homeowners say flooded basements a recurring problem - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles homeowners say flooded basements a recurring problem

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Flooding on Thursday caused some problems for Niles homeowners, and they say this isn't the first time.

21 News arrived at a home on Brown Street after the rain had passed but, water was still gushing out from the home's basement pump.

The owner Joan Grusha said the pump became necessary after she spent $14,000 waterproofing the basement but, still experienced flooding.

"Every time is rains real hard we get it," said Grusha who has lived at the home for 48 years. "I have had water in my basement, I don't know how many times I've had to go down there and clean it up even after I had it waterproofed."

Just around the corner on East First Street, Pamela Wolfe said her flooding problems are also on repeat.

"My furnace is out, my hot water tank is under water, my washer, my dryer, they're all brand new because I had to replace them from the last time," said Wolfe.

And although she said she followed advice to have her drain cleaned out, she fears that only paved the way for more overflow. Her main concern is that the flooding comes with more than just water. 

"It's sewage and water. Somehow they're connected together, they said 'Oh when these houses were built they probably hooked your sewer and your storm sewers together.' There's been things floating in my basement that weren't from me," said Wolfe.

Neighbors can't say for sure what is causing the flooding but, they say ever since the Niles Middle School was built, only about a block away, the problems started.

"And they tell us it's not that, they say it wasn't the school but it has to be because I never had water here before," said Grusha.

On the corner of First and Brown Streets there is a storm sewer but, despite all the rain Thursday, it was nearly empty.

The City's Water and Waste Water Superintendent tells 21 News that could indicate problems on the homeowner's side. But, after our call, he said the city would make a point to check the city lines with a camera to ensure they aren't blocked.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Poland doctor accused of killing man with boat testifies

    Poland doctor accused of killing man with boat testifies

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-07-18 13:55:39 GMT
    Dr. Joseph YurichDr. Joseph Yurich
    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir took the stand Tuesday during his trial.  Joseph Yurich, 38, is on trial for allegations that he killed an Akron man after crashing into his fishing boat and fleeing the scene.  Investigators say Yurich was speeding when he struck the boat around midnight on May 9, 2015. Neal Cuppett of Akron died, and another man in his boat was injured.  Yurich faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicu...More >>
    The Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir took the stand Tuesday during his trial.  Joseph Yurich, 38, is on trial for allegations that he killed an Akron man after crashing into his fishing boat and fleeing the scene.  Investigators say Yurich was speeding when he struck the boat around midnight on May 9, 2015. Neal Cuppett of Akron died, and another man in his boat was injured.  Yurich faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicu...More >>

  • Father of four deported to Mexico from Ohio

    Father of four deported to Mexico from Ohio

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-07-18 12:46:02 GMT

    Last ditch efforts to keep an undocumented worker in Ohio from being deported to Mexico were unsuccessful.  Jesus Lara Lopez, a husband and father of four, was separated from his family Tuesday morning when he was deported to Mexico City from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.  Lara Lopez's attorney and family fought to keep in in the U.S. where he's lived since 2001 when he first moved to Florida as a vegetable picker. In his 16 years in the United States,...

    More >>

    Last ditch efforts to keep an undocumented worker in Ohio from being deported to Mexico were unsuccessful.  Jesus Lara Lopez, a husband and father of four, was separated from his family Tuesday morning when he was deported to Mexico City from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.  Lara Lopez's attorney and family fought to keep in in the U.S. where he's lived since 2001 when he first moved to Florida as a vegetable picker. In his 16 years in the United States,...

    More >>

  • Columbiana Road closing in Springfield Township

    Columbiana Road closing in Springfield Township

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-07-18 11:12:41 GMT
    Columbiana Road in Springfield Township is closing Tuesday for a culvert repair.  The are of the road between Pine Lake Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road (State Route 170) will be closed during daylight hours on July 18-19.  The Mahoning County Engineer's Office suggests using East Pine Lake Road to Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road as a detour during the day.  Normal traffic will resume during the evenings.    More >>
    Columbiana Road in Springfield Township is closing Tuesday for a culvert repair.  The are of the road between Pine Lake Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road (State Route 170) will be closed during daylight hours on July 18-19.  The Mahoning County Engineer's Office suggests using East Pine Lake Road to Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road as a detour during the day.  Normal traffic will resume during the evenings.    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms