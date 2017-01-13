Niles man found guilty of raping 5-year-old

After deliberating part of Thursday and most of Friday, a jury has found a Niles man guilty of raping a five-year-old girl.

The verdict came down Friday afternoon against 22-year-old Gilbert Skeins Jr., who was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Skeins was arrested in April after a nearly two month investigation by the Niles Police Detective Bureau, the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office, and Trumbull Children Services.

Investigators say the victim was raped by Skeins while under his care in February.

Skeins will be sentenced by Trumbull County Court Judge Andrew Logan on January 31.