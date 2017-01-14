Youngstown pool house fire under investigation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown pool house fire under investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A fire at an abandoned pool house at Nick Johnson Park in Youngstown is under investigation.

Youngstown Firefighters say they were called to the blaze at 2301 Knapp Avenue in Youngstown around 4:30pm Saturday afternoon.

It's unclear how the fire started and if the circumstances are suspicious.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms