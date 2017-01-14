Autopsy planned for human remains found along Lake Erie shorelin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Autopsy planned for human remains found along Lake Erie shoreline

Posted: Updated:
CONNEAUT, Ohio -

An autopsy is scheduled for this week on the human remains discovered on the shoreline of Lake Erie in Conneaut, just about 300 yards from the Pennsylvania border.

According to the Conneaut Police department, the remains were discovered just after 9 a.m. Saturday by a man walking along the beach.

Police confirmed the remains are those of an unidentified adult man, but the remains were badly decomposed.

There is now word on whether the discovery is linked to the deadly crash of a small airplane in Lake Erie, near Cleveland last month.

Crews are still pulling plane wreckage from the water and human remains.

Six people were killed in the crash including John and Suzanne Fleming, both Boardman natives.

The human remains found Saturday were taken to Cleveland and the Cuyahoga County coroner will perform the autopsy.

There is also a missing persons case being investigated in the area where the remains were found, but it's too early to say if the discovery is linked to this case.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:29:59 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • Youngstown building fire could be arson

    Youngstown building fire could be arson

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:08:25 GMT

    Youngstown's Arson Investigator is trying to determine what caused a second floor classroom of an old school building to catch on fire. Firefighters were called out to the large school building just after 6 this morning on Poland Avenue and worked for several hours to put out the blaze at what was once known as the "Word of Grace" Church. Investigators say the damage was extensive and they've sent samples to a lab to test and see if the fire was intentionally set. Youngst...

    More >>

    Youngstown's Arson Investigator is trying to determine what caused a second floor classroom of an old school building to catch on fire. Firefighters were called out to the large school building just after 6 this morning on Poland Avenue and worked for several hours to put out the blaze at what was once known as the "Word of Grace" Church. Investigators say the damage was extensive and they've sent samples to a lab to test and see if the fire was intentionally set. Youngst...

    More >>

  • Two indicted in murder of Josh Beasley

    Two indicted in murder of Josh Beasley

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:00:32 GMT

    An update to a story on a Youngstown murder investigation. Two men already in prison for a robbery spree in the Columbus area have been indicted for the November 2016 murder and robbery of Joshua Beasley of Masury on McCartney Road. David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen are now also charged with the attempted aggravated murder of two female witnesses in Youngstown back in 2016. Youngstown Police Lieutenant Doug Bobovnyik tells 21 News says, "From what we learned there wasno reason...

    More >>

    An update to a story on a Youngstown murder investigation. Two men already in prison for a robbery spree in the Columbus area have been indicted for the November 2016 murder and robbery of Joshua Beasley of Masury on McCartney Road. David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen are now also charged with the attempted aggravated murder of two female witnesses in Youngstown back in 2016. Youngstown Police Lieutenant Doug Bobovnyik tells 21 News says, "From what we learned there wasno reason...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms