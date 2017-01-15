'Faces of Heroin' presentation educates Howland community



The Heroin epidemic is a growing problem in the Valley. With more use of the drug, one local high school, Howland High school is working to raise awareness about the problem.

More than 200 people showed up for a Faces of Heroin presentation Sunday in the school's gymnasium, to learn how to fight, detect, and cope with heroin addiction.

The presentation was free and open to the public. Recovery and prevention resources were also available.

Many who were in attendance, suffered the loss of a friend of family member to heroin.

Cassy Redmond, a Howland High school graduate said, "I have more friends dead than I do alive and that is heartbreaking."

Cassy, who now herself, is on her 13th month of recovery from heroin addiction, lost her best friend Kyle Gantz in September.

The 27 year old said using heroin has become far to common with her friends. Death because of the drug, also far too familiar. "It's normal for me, the shock went away a long time ago," said Cassy.

It's a similar situation for the mother of 23 year old Sierra Roberts who was found dead in Warren in 2014 because of a heroin overdose. Her mother says her addiction began after a back surgery. "They put her on oxycontin and vicodin, and she never went off of them, but I didn't know," said Amy Jiovannone.

Howland police say the use of heroin in the area has increased 100% since 2014. Organizations like Celebrate Recovery Group and Ohio Can offering services to anyone who needs help. "Addiction does not discriminate, people do," said Elizabeth Beckley, of Ohio Can. "I think that it's the most important thing as the community, any community needs to realize it's not addiction that is discriminating. "

