Valley Democrats rally against repeal of Affordable Care Act

Democrats protest and make dire predictions if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, but Republicans are saying it will be replaced with a better plan.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan come out verbally swinging against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Both elected democrats are saying it can and should be fixed.

Congressman Tim Ryan joined a rally across the street from Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Sunday, which was a national day of action. About 75 people marched with signs saying, "Don't make America sick again."

Karen Zehr, along with the Ohio Women's Action Network and others at the rally, is protesting the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Zehr said, "People don't realize the benefits they obtained, pre-existing conditions were eliminated and lifetime caps. In addition when you go to get a screening there is no co-pay. We shouldn't be thinking about cutting health care, but how we make it improved and expanded as a right for everyone in this country."

Executive Director of Mahoning Valley Organizing Collaborative Marcia Dinkins said, "Health care is a civil right. What we want is people to have the same right that every Republican, every Democrat, and every citizen should have and that is access to quality health care."

Congressman Tim Ryan said, "I have seen the benefits in my community and across the country, as the ACA has helped people. There are heart-wrenching stories and millions of kids and people across the country who did not have health insurance, but now have health care coverage. Yes, there are problems, but lets fix the problems. Sit down with me and others and fix the problems, but don't repeal it and hurt the people that it's helping now that doesn't make sense."

But 4.6 million Americans who were promised they could keep their doctors then couldn't, and millions of others who find the Affordable Health Care Act is not affordable for them, with deductibles in the thousands of dollars, want the Affordable Care Act replaced and repealed.

At a round table at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital, Christine Terlesky, who was a teacher before her diagnosis with ALS, talked about how the Affordable Care Act, specifically Medicaid expansion, had helped her get medical treatment she needs to stay alive.

US Senator Sherrod Brown brought the private and public health care providers together for the round table, saying repealing without replacing the coverage would meal a loss of hospital jobs and health care coverage for 700,000 to 800,000 Ohioans.

"Yes there are problems with providers leaving and costs going up, and the coverage is unaffordable for some Americans, but let's fix it, not throw it out," he said. "This means people who are uninsured will show up at emergency rooms instead of going to a doctor for their care, it means if they don't have the money or insurance to pay, hospitals will shift the cost to insured patients."

Others in public health and recovery said the cuts without replacing coverage would hurt treatment for addiction and mental health. That addicts who get dental work for their teeth so they can find a job easier will end. Some believe women will have higher risk pregnancies since they won't seek preventative care early on in a pregnancy.

Senator Brown called the meeting to ask questions and talk with health care providers. Mercy Health has no position except it hopes that the Medicaid expansion provision stays in tact. Administrators will have to wait and see what is put in place of the ACA to comment.

But republicans say there is no reason for fear, and add people will continue with the health care they have under this system, until congress replaces the ACA.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act is one of the first things on President Elect Donald Trump's agenda but Congressman Mike Kelly tells 21 News they plan to replace Obamacare.

Kelly said, "You're not going to lose your insurance just because Donald Trump gets sworn in as President. Mr. Trump wants something to happen very quickly. But very quickly in government isn't overnight. It takes some time to do it. There are things we just can't touch. That's the way it's designed, and that's the way it should be designed. The process should go slowly. The Patient Protection Affordable Care Act got rushed through too quickly and that's why we are seeing the problems we are seeing today."

Congressman Kelly has also expressed an interest in running for Pennsylvania Governor in 2018 and the upcoming Senate race.