Murder trial of Youngstown man set to begin Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The trial of a Youngstown man charged in the stabbing death of a former Homeworth, Ohio woman is set to begin on Tuesday.

51-year-old David Hackett will stand trial in the murder of 30-year-old Collena Lynn Carpenter.

Investigators say that Carpenter had been stabbed 79 times before her body was found in a vacant lot along West Avenue in Youngstown back in October of 2013.

Carpenter had been staying with Hackett and his fiancee in Youngstown and at the time Carpenter's death, Hackett was out on parole from a life sentence for a previous murder.

In 2009, Hackett was paroled from the Lorain Correctional Institution, where he had been serving a life term for a 1979 robbery and murder of a store owner.

