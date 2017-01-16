Police investigating after body found on Youngstown's east side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police investigating after body found on Youngstown's east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are investigating the discovery of a body in a neighborhood on the east side of Youngstown.

Police got the call around 5 a.m. Monday, that a man's body was found in the area of 710 Kendis Circle.

When police arrived on scene, they found the body laying in the path between Kendis Circle and the Oak Street Bridge or U.S. Route 422.

The deceased white male, was laying on his back, and he appeared to be ages 25-35 with a beard and long hair.  He was wearing a blue jeans, a black leather coat, with a hoody underneath, a red stocking hat and tan work boots.

In the victim's right hand was a hypodermic needle, a cell phone was visibly sticking out of his right breast pocket of the coat and a water bottle was laying next to his left side;

The crime lab processed the scene and it's being treated as a potential overdose.

