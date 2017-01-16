Warren police looking for driver in hit & run bicycle accident

The Warren Police department is hoping members of the public can help lead them to a hit and run driver involved in a bicycle accident.

Police say the accident happened in the area of West Market Street in Warren just east of Arby's on Parkman Road, at around 6 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

Investigators say male bicyclist was traveling east bound on West Market, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle heading in the same direction.

The vehicle left the scene.

Detectives tell 21 News that the victim is at the VA Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the traffic investigation department at (330) 841-2797.