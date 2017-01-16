Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Graduate student aims at lofty goals for honoring John Glenn

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A suburban New York graduate student has made it his mission to fight for a series of tangible honors for the late astronaut John Glenn.

Adam Sackowitz, of Long Island, is pursuing a statue, a portrait and a place for Glenn's Ohio birthplace on the National Historic Register.

It's not rocket science - but the 25-year-old's goals are lofty. Getting a birthplace recognized nationally is challenging, and there was no shortage of political conflict the last time Ohio added a Statehouse monument. State Rep. Michael Sheehy (SHEE'-hee), a Toledo-area Democrat, is working with Sackowitz. He volunteered on Glenn's first Senate campaign.

Glenn died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth, in 1962, and became the oldest person in space at age 77 in 1998.

