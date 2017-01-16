Niles man accused of selling drugs in school zone - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles man accused of selling drugs in school zone

John Painter John Painter
NILES, Ohio -

Undercover police in Niles say they have arrested a suspected drug dealer.

The Niles Drug Unit has charged John Painter, 49 , of Youngstown Warren Road with drug trafficking.

Police say Painter was arrested at St. Elizabeth Hospital following a lengthy investigation that included purchases of prescription opiate pain medication near a school zone.

A hearing is scheduled for Painter next week in Niles Municipal Court.

