Boil alert issued for Mercer Borough

A boil alert has been issued for residents of Mercer Borough after a water main break cut service Tuesday morning.

Water supplier Aqua said the break occurred at around 9 a.m., and left the entire community without service, including the county courthouse and schools.

Repairs were completed by noon, but not before the courthouse announced it was closing for the day and cancelling all court cases.

Aqua says customers may still experience low water pressure.

Classes remained in session at both Mercer Area School buildings in spite of the loss in water service.

School officials say bottled water will be available for students and staff on Wednesday.

The boil advisory is in effect until early Thursday evening.

The U.S. EPA requires that all water suppliers issue an alert within 24 hours whenever water lines lose pressure.

EPA boil advisory procedure:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply shall be discarded.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms.

These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.