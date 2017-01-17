Suspected Niles bank robber in custody

Niles police have identified a suspect in last month's robbery of the Farmer's National Bank branch on Main Street.

Shortly after the Niles Police Detective Bureau and the FBI issued an arrest warrant, police announced on Tuesday that Craig Honkonen, 35, turned himself in.

Honkonen's last known address was 162 S. Cleveland Street, Niles,

On December 22, a man wearing a ski mask showed a bank teller a semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.

At the time, police said the suspect managed to get away with a "minimal" amount of cash.