Grove City woman charged with child endangering

A Grove City woman faces charges after police say a toddler in her care was found outside and unattended.

Police charged Amanda Karwowski, 24, with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, officers were called to South Center Street and College Avenue after someone spotted a two-year-old child wandering outside.

Police say Karwowski was responsible for watching the child, but had fallen asleep and the child left the home.

Karwowski is scheduled to appear before a district magistrate in February for a preliminary hearing.