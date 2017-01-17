Search crews end recovery efforts for plane in Lake Erie

Officials announced on Tuesday that they have concluded their search and recovery efforts for the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie last month with six people on board.

At a news conference held in Cleveland, authorities said that Tuesday's dives would be the last to be conducted due to conditions in the water.

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner has issued a statement saying that it has been determined that human remains that have been recovered so far are from three individuals.

Further DNA testing is required to determine the identities of those remains.

John Fleming, his wife Suzanne, their two teenage sons, as well as neighbors Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were believed to be on the plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport after the group had attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game on December 29.

The plane disappeared from radar moments after takeoff.

Crews have recovered nearly 300 pieces of debris from the plane from the lake and surrounding shoreline.

The debris has been turned over to the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board to make a determination as to what caused the crash.

The contents of the Cockpit Voice Recorder have been downloaded by the FAA and a board will be convened to transcribe the last few moments of the flight.

Officials told reporters that families of those on the plane have been notified that search efforts have concluded.