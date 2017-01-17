Trump's potential impact on the auto industry

President-elect Donald Trump has gone on the attack against automakers ahead of his presidency and if his tweets are an indication of what's to come, manufacturers in the U.S. are taking note.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to call out General Motors for making cars in Mexico that would be sold in the U.S., including the car that fuels Lordstown's production line.

He singled out GM about the Mexican-built Chevy Cruze models, warning them to, "Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!"

CNBC Auto Analyst Phil LeBeau says the auto industry is one of the largest manufacturing sectors that would be affected if Trump renegotiates NAFTA. LeBeau believes slapping a tariff on imports could drive up the cost of doing business.

"Tariffs coming out of Mexico could have a huge impact," LeBeau said. "Mexican auto plants build about three million vehicles that are ultimately shipped to the U.S. and sold in the U.S."

GM's CEO Mary Barra told reporters just last week the company will not move production of its small cars out of Mexico. When asked, Barra said it's too soon to talk about tariffs.

GM's announcement Tuesday that it plans to invest $1 billion into U.S. manufacturing follows announcements of plans by Ford and Chrysler Fiat to focus on manufacturing efforts within the country.