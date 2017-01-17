Obama gives $500 million to climate fund over GOP objections

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign

Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the Senate

President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

A generation later, OJ Simpson's racial symbolism is now largely a relic as black Americans wrestle with more familiar injustices.

A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

A former Florida escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to murder her newlywed husband could get up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing hearing.

Ex-escort gets 16 years for trying to have husband killed

The marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas is down to the final three players vying for the top prize of more than $8.1 million.

The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week. Some 61 homes have been destroyed by the blaze.

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - With just three days left in office, the Obama administration has doubled an initial $500 million commitment to a fund that helps developing nations fight climate change and adapt to its consequences.

The incoming Trump administration and some Republicans oppose the program.

The State Department's announcement Tuesday brings U.S. contributions to the Green Climate Fund to $1 billion since 2016. The fund helps poor countries reduce carbon emissions by promoting clean energy and spurring private investment in the field.

"This administration has committed to this fund, in fact helped stand it up, establish it," State Department spokesman John Kirby said. "And it is entirely in keeping with the work that we've been doing across the interagency to try to look for ways to stem the effects of climate change, and this fund helps other economies, other countries develop their own initiatives and help them deal with this."

Obama promised a total of $3 billion to the fund in 2014 as part of the Paris climate change accord, but it is far from certain that full amount will be pledged.

President-elect Donald Trump and a number of GOP lawmakers have complained that support for the fund wasn't specifically approved by Congress. The administration argues the current fiscal year's budget allows it to take the money from an unobligated portion of a total of $4.3 billion in economic support fund assistance. The previous $500 million installment was made in the same way.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.