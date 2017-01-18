Youngstown house destroyed in early morning fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown house destroyed in early morning fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A house on Youngstown's east side is destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters got the call at 6:50 a.m., when a passer-by saw flames coming from the house in the 100-block of Albert Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw the structure was fully engulfed in flames and determined it was a vacant house.

It took less than a half hour to get the fire under control, no one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

