George H.W. Bush hospitalized for shortness of breath

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign

Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the Senate

President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

A U.S. lawmakers says a detained American college student has been released by Chinese authorities a week after his arrest for allegedly injuring a taxi driver who was reportedly roughing up the student's mother.

While most U.S. cities mandate sprinklers in newly built high-rises, many older residential towers lack the safety measure.

Experts say the temperature inside a tractor-trailer where eight smuggled immigrants died and many others were left in dire health would have quickly become unbearable in the Texas heat.

Crews have stopped the growth of a huge wildfire that has destroyed dozens of homes in a rural area of California near Yosemite National Park.

The temperature in San Antonio had been in the 90s just before eight people were found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart store.

HOUSTON (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath and the 92-year-old is responding well to treatments, his spokesman said Wednesday.

The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, spokesman Jim McGrath said in an email to The Associated Press.

"Doctors and everyone are very pleased, and we hope to have him out soon," McGrath said.

Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, told the Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV that Bush is expected to go home in a couple of days.

Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck, and was hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite the loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

Bush's office announced earlier this month that he and his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, would not attend Donald Trump's inauguration this week due to the former president's age and health.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

His son, George W. Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms. Another son, Jeb - a former Florida governor - made an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in 2016. Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.

