Water shut off in Austintown to repair leak

Some water customers lost service in Austintown while crews made repairs to a leaking pipe.

Youngstown Water Department crews shut off service to businesses in the area of Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue Wednesday morning to fix the leak that developed near the McDonald's restaurant during recent extreme weather conditions.

Water officials tell 21 News flyers were distributed to area businesses, informing them of the planned water outage.

The Chipotle restaurant handed out free coupons to people they were unable to serve while the water was off.

Operators of the Ruby Tuesday restaurant say they had no water for about two hours.

Officials say the water was turned back on shortly after noon.