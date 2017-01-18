Trump's tough talk on trade

The president-elect promises to reinvigorate our nation's manufacturing sector when he takes over the White House, a campaign pledge he made during multiple stops throughout Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Here in the valley, the steel industry continues to fight for a level playing field with its foreign competitors. The union representing workers in that industry say Trump's goals could be out of reach.

"Somebody has to do something, we can only allow so much of our industry and manufacturing jobs to go out of this country before we're going to go on a spiral down the drain that's not going to be reversible," Joe Holcomb said, District 1 staff rep. for the United Steelworkers.

Holcomb represents about 2,600 steelworkers from Alliance to the Pa. state line. He believes it would be too expensive to rebuild and re-open shuttered steel plants across the region. Instead, he believes Trump needs to focus on maintaining what's left.

Getting China to follow the rules would help significantly, but he also says Trump needs to look at ways to support businesses so they can remain competitive.

"It's about upgrading, it's about increasing the capacity of the facilities we still have," Holcomb said.

Holcomb says many of his members voted for Trump, because they agreed with his tough talk on trade.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was quick to announce he'd work across party lines with the president-elect on those efforts after the November election.

"I called two days after the election, offered my help to renegotiate NAFTA, to drop out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, to more aggressively enforce steel and other trade deals," Brown said.

Brown voted against NAFTA and has worked with Republican Senator Rob Portman on legislation to stop steel dumping into the U.S. market. While he's open to working with Trump on similar efforts, he says he will make campaign promises are kept.

"That's what he (Trump) said he would do in his campaign, I'm going to hold him to it," Brown said.