Small Mahoning County communities discuss joint medical district

Volunteers are down, medical calls could rise, and money for volunteer fire departments is never easy to come by.

Those were some of the highlights in Mahoning County, as several small communities try to figure out if there is a way to work together to improve emergency services.

At the round-table Wednesday were fire chiefs and officials from Ellsworth, Milton, Jackson, Berlin and Craig Beach. The group was brought together by County Auditor Ralph Meacham, who expressed concerns about the sustainability of the small town fire and medical services. He points to a decrease in population which likely means a decrease in tax dollars.

He also says the population is aging so calls for medical service will likely rise.

"We're able to staff the ambulance almost all the time. It's just, I guess there are certain times of the day that can be hit or miss because of work schedules, we're volunteers," said one fire chief at the table.

Other departments seemed to express the same scenario.

"We've been very fortunate to have this relationship with Lanes (paramedics), during the day, they're kind of bailing all of the departments out because we have staffing issues during the day because most volunteer fire departments have that 7-3 or 8-4:00 job," said another fire chief.

While the conversation started off slow, it gradually gained momentum as talks drifted toward the idea of a joint medical district.

"Perhaps there could be a paid rotation of part timers that could manage this throughout the 24 hour period, 7 days a week," said Jackson Township Trustee Tom Frost.

But, the idea faltered with talks of funding.

"You've got to have what, 8 calls a day to actually keep the wheels turning? And that's for a manned vehicle all the time and my thought to that is, who is going to fund that?" asked one man at the table.

Some pointed out that this isn't the first time the group of communities has discussed the idea. But, stalled out.

They say it would require a levy passed by all communities involved.

"What do you do if it passes in two (townships) and three (townships) it doesn't? Then you're in worse shape than what you were before because now the two townships are paying for it but they ain't getting anything," said one man.

The group discussed possibly forming a task force to keep the conversation between communities going. In the meantime, another public meeting has been scheduled for April 26th at 6:30 at Milton Township's Fire Hall.

