Millions approved for economic development projects in Youngstown

More than $5.3 million dollars from the city of Youngstown will go towards tearing down vacant homes, building the amphitheater and expanding a business.

City council approved $3.5 million dollars for demolition and another $500,000 to clean up the former city asphalt facility.

Council also said yes to $800,000 for the amphitheater and $218,250 for a new bike and hike trail.

The trail will connect downtown to Mill Creek MetroParks trails. The plan is for the trail to start at the base of the South Avenue bridge, pass the amphitheater along Front Street and connect to Fellows Riverside Gardens.

The total cost for the trail is expected to be $873,000 and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will pay the rest of the price tag.

Council also passed a financial package and zoning change for the expansion of Fireline, a company that creates ceramics for the aerospace industry and plans to create at least 20 jobs. Included in the package is a $350,000 water and wastewater grant and a 10 year 75% tax abatement.

Also on Wednesday, Councilman Mike Ray said that long time Council President Chuck Sammarone will not run again and Ray is considering running for the position in the primary.