Toxic emission settlement offered to East Liverpool business

The federal government is offering a deal to settle allegations that a metal and mineral processor is responsible for putting potentially toxic emissions into the air in and around East Liverpool.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a proposed consent decree with S.H. Bell Company requiring the company to monitor and take measures to reduce manganese emissions from its 92-acre plant that spans the Pennsylvania-Ohio border in Ohioville, Pa. and East Liverpool, Ohio.

The proposed consent decree was filed in federal district court in Cleveland along with a complaint alleging that airborne manganese particles from S.H. Bell’s facility may endanger the health of residents who live near the facility.

The government complaint is based on authority of the Clean Air Act and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, also known as the “Superfund” statute.

According to EPA, air monitoring conducted in East Liverpool, Ohio and Glasgow, Pa. showed that the company’s operations have contributed to or caused elevated airborne manganese levels in residential areas near the S.H. Bell facility.

Manganese is a naturally occurring element found in many soils, rocks and foods, and is used in the production of steel and other industrial processes.

Manganese can be toxic when inhaled by humans at elevated exposure levels, leading to neurological and neuropsychological damage.

Beginning in 2011, U.S. EPA researchers conducted a health study of East Liverpool adults subject to long-term residential airborne manganese exposure.

The researchers conducted blood testing, neurological assessments, and neurological tests of long-term adult residents in East Liverpool.

Using air monitoring data for ambient air manganese concentrations, they performed air dispersion modeling of manganese levels for the area, and estimated ambient air manganese levels outside of the homes of study participants.

The researchers evaluated whether chronic exposure to airborne manganese is associated with adverse neurological health effects in adult residents of East Liverpool.

As discussed in a series of peer-reviewed papers published in 2015 and 2016, the study team found that higher concentrations of air manganese exposure is associated with certain adverse neurological effects, including lower neuropsychological test scores and is negatively correlated with motor function and tremor.

Since 1999, Ohio EPA has conducted fixed-site air monitoring at three locations in East Liverpool: Maryland Avenue; the Port Authority; and the Water Plant. More recently, ambient air manganese measurements have also been conducted in Glasgow, Pennsylvania.

Of the three East Liverpool monitoring stations, the Water Plant station consistently records the highest levels of manganese, according to the decree.

In the proposed consent decree, S.H. Bell has agreed to several measures to provide both immediate and long-term reductions in manganese emissions.

The safeguards include:

Dust control measures such as rolling doors, and a baghouse with monitoring/recording systems

A tracking system for manganese materials and video recordings of certain facility operations to help the company and regulators determine the source of manganese emissions detected in the future

Fence line monitoring with EPA-approved monitors; and required steps to investigate and, if needed, take corrective action if emissions exceed specified trigger levels.

As part of the settlement, the company did not admit liability.

The proposed consent decree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

The proposed consent decree may be seen here