Youngstown couple sentenced for drug death

The manufacturer of Bush's Baked Beans is recalling some products due to what it says are potentially defective seams in the cans. The recall includes some 28-ounce cans of Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The company announced the recall after internal quality assurance checks identified what it says is a temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers. Bush's says the problem has been corrected and no illnesse...More >>
The manufacturer of Bush's Baked Beans is recalling some products due to what it says are potentially defective seams in the cans. The recall includes some 28-ounce cans of Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The company announced the recall after internal quality assurance checks identified what it says is a temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers. Bush's says the problem has been corrected and no illnesse...More >>
A truck driver from Boardman was killed Monday when his tractor trailer crashed along State Route 11 in Fowler Township. State Troopers say 64-year-old Thomas Detwiler was behind the wheel of a semi-tractor trailer that went off the southbound lane of Route 11 just south of State Route 305 at around 8 am.More >>
A truck driver from Boardman was killed Monday when his tractor trailer crashed along State Route 11 in Fowler Township. State Troopers say 64-year-old Thomas Detwiler was behind the wheel of a semi-tractor trailer that went off the southbound lane of Route 11 just south of State Route 305 at around 8 am.More >>
The streak started for 85-year-old Chuck Creager in 1932 with President Herbert Hoover.More >>
The streak started for 85-year-old Chuck Creager in 1932 with President Herbert Hoover.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
A central Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month old boy has pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.More >>
An Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month-old boy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other crimes.More >>
The shooting deaths of three people on a Pennsylvania patio over the weekend have been officially ruled a double murder-suicide.More >>
The shooting deaths of three people on a Pennsylvania patio over the weekend have been officially ruled a double murder-suicide.More >>
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro plans to announce criminal sexual abuse charges against a western Pennsylvania priest.More >>
A now-retired Roman Catholic priest has been accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the fourth-grader about misbehaving on a school bus.More >>
A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.More >>
A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.More >>
Police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured several cyclists in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured several cyclists in Pennsylvania.More >>
Several recreational vehicles have burned at a western Pennsylvania campground, though no injuries have been reported.More >>
Several recreational vehicles have burned at a western Pennsylvania campground, though no injuries have been reported.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on assault and drug charges for allegedly giving a co-worker a brownie made with marijuana, which the woman's teen son then ate.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on assault and drug charges for allegedly giving a co-worker a brownie made with marijuana, which the woman's teen son then ate.More >>
Police say a man suspected of robbing a person outside a bank in Ohio has died after shooting himself.More >>
Police say a man suspected of robbing a person outside a bank in Ohio has died after shooting himself.More >>
Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being crushed between his car and a utility pole in Ohio.More >>
Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being crushed between his car and a utility pole in Ohio.More >>
Comments from a 911 caller indicate that the fatal shooting of a woman at a southwestern Ohio hotel happened by accident while a man was showing her a gun.More >>
Comments from a 911 caller indicate that the fatal shooting of a woman at a southwestern Ohio hotel happened by accident while a man was showing her a gun.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.More >>
A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.More >>
Hurricane Hilary has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say the storm does not pose any imminent threat to land.More >>
Hurricane Hilary has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say the storm does not pose any imminent threat to land.More >>