Youngstown couple sentenced for drug death

A man and a woman from Youngstown have been sentenced for their part in the drug related death of a 25-year-old man this past summer.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito on Thursday sentenced 28-year-old Jesse Kellum and 26-year-old Marisha Robinson to five years probation.

Both Kellum and Robinson pleaded guilty earlier to charges of involuntary manslaughter and permitting drug abuse in connection with the July 20 death of Matthew Godfrey.

According to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, Godfrey died from multiple drug toxicity, involving four different drugs, including heroin.

Investigators say that Kellum and Robinson caused Godfrey's death because they permitted drug abuse at their home on McCartney Road in Youngstown.