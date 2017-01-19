Judge finds Warren stabbing death suspect still mentally ill

A judge has declared that Warren man charged with fatally stabbing a 71-year-old man still suffers from mental illness.

Patrick Heltzel, 23, has been undergoing treatment at Heartland Behavioral Healthcare since last June when Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan declared him not guilty by reason of insanity for murdering Milton Grumbling in the victim's Warren home in April 2013.

Although Judge Logan committed Heltzel to a mental health facility for life, a scheduled hearing on a motion to continue that commitment was held on Thursday before the judge.

Judge Logan ordered that Heltzel continue treatment under what he termed the least restrictive commitment alternative consistent with Heltzel's welfare.

Authorities investigating the murder said the bones in Grumbling's face had been fractured and his dentures were broken.

Heltzel's mother testified during his trial that her son had a history of depression and mental health problems.

Judge Logan found that Heltzel suffers from schizophrenia, and did not know what he was doing was wrong.

Heartland Behavioral Healthcare, according to their website, provides inpatient care for acutely mentally ill adults from Northeastern Ohio.