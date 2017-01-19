Pennsylvania man sentenced for punching Brookfield police chief

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced for assaulting Brookfield's police chief.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew Logan handed down an 18-month prison sentence to Raheem Brantley on Thursday.

A jury found Brantley guilty of assault and resisting arrest earlier this month.

Police say Brantley, 30, of Johnstown, Pa., punched Police Chief Dan Faustino while trying avoid being arrested in October.

Officers had been called to Mr. D's Food Fair on Warren Sharon Road where two women were trying to cash a fraudulent payroll check.

After police took the two women into custody, the car that brought them to the store was spotted in the parking lot of the Subway restaurant.

The driver of the car was taken into custody in connection with the fraudulent check.

Brantley, who was passenger in the car, punched chief Faustino and ran away, according to police.

Officers chased Brantley, using a taser to subdue him in the parking lot of an apartment building on Warren-Sharon Road.