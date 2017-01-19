Warren teen accused of killing father seeks release until trial

Friday in court, the attorney of a Warren teen accused of killing her father will ask a judge to release the young girl from the Juvenile Detention Center until a jury decides her fate.

It's a move local activists are lobbying for as they rally behind the family, who claims the teen's alleged crime was committed in self defense.

"Most people who go to jail say, 'I go to jail and come out knowing how to be a better criminal than a rehabilitated individual,'" said Marcia Dinkins, Executive Director of the Mahoning Valley Organizing Collaborative .

Dinkins doesn't personally know 15-year-old Bresha Meadows or what may have triggered her to allegedly shoot and kill her father last July, but as head of The Mahoning Valley Organizing Collaborative, she's met the family and believes the young girl is an example of how the abused can become the accused.

"When they do finally get to the point of like snapping, they're the ones that are criminalized versus rehabilitating," said Dinkins. "So when you look at the criminal justice reform, what we want is for those individuals who are impacted by the system to receive the just care they need."

Family of Bresha have told 21 News that it was years of domestic abuse that led to the shooting and that the teen was only trying to protect her family.

Their claims have gained national support with social media campaigns generating hash tags in her support. One declaring Jan. 19 the #FreeBresha Day of Action. The day serves as a kick off to the #SurvivedAndPunished Week of Action.

"No one is saying that maybe she wasn't wrong, but at the same time what we are saying is the system's failed her, and when the system fails you, you have to take matters into your own hands," said Dinkins.

On the other side of the case, relatives of Bresha's father, Jonathan Meadows, claim Bresha was an unruly child and the killing was unjustified.

Bresha's attorney says a judge could rule Friday whether the teen will be released pending trial. Bresha is currently being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Bresha Meadows' family relieved her case will stay in juvenile court