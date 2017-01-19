Warren teen accused of killing father seeks release until trial

The Youngstown Bill of Rights committee is working toward improvements to water, ban injection wells and fracking.More >>
A rollover semi truck closed the Bailey Road on-ramp to I-76 eastbound on Tuesday morning.More >>
Winona, Lisbon, and Hanoverton fire departments responded to a house fire on Sell Road early Tuesday morning.More >>
General Motors' second-quarter net profit fell more than 40 percent largely due to a loss from the sale of its European unit. The company posted net income of $1.66 billion, compared with a record $2.87 billion a year ago. If the European numbers are stripped away, income from continuing operations was $2.4 billion, or $1.89 per share, down 12 percent from last year.More >>
On the General Election ballot, Poland Schools are seeking a 6 mill emergency operational levy renewal in November.More >>
A central Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month old boy has pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.More >>
The shooting deaths of three people on a Pennsylvania patio over the weekend have been officially ruled a double murder-suicide.More >>
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro plans to announce criminal sexual abuse charges against a western Pennsylvania priest.More >>
A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.More >>
Police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured several cyclists in Pennsylvania.More >>
Several recreational vehicles have burned at a western Pennsylvania campground, though no injuries have been reported.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on assault and drug charges for allegedly giving a co-worker a brownie made with marijuana, which the woman's teen son then ate.More >>
Police say a man suspected of robbing a person outside a bank in Ohio has died after shooting himself.More >>
Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being crushed between his car and a utility pole in Ohio.More >>
Comments from a 911 caller indicate that the fatal shooting of a woman at a southwestern Ohio hotel happened by accident while a man was showing her a gun.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.More >>
Hurricane Hilary has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say the storm does not pose any imminent threat to land.More >>
