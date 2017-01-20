Southern Park Mall spa and DQ report after hour thefts

Boardman Township Police Detectives are investigating reports of after hour break-ins at two businesses at the Southern Park Mall.

Police reviewed surveillance video showing someone walking through the the rear door of the Dairy Queen just before midnight on January 12.

The suspect walked directly to the shop's safe, grabbed $972, and then walked out of the business.

An employee discovered the crime the next morning.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry to the business.

Then on Sunday, an employee coming into work at the Boeau Belle Salon reported that someone had broken open the cash box, taking around $250.

Investigators say it appeared that someone had pried open the back door from an alleyway.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from cameras in the area.