$750,000 bond set for Cortland man accused of raping teen

A Cortland man accused of raping a fourteen-year-old girl is held in the Trumbull County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Bazetta Township Police filed the rape charge against Roy Allen III on Wednesday after interviewing the alleged victim.

The girl supplied a written statement to police and children services investigators alleging that Allen had been having sex with her as recently as January 4.

The girl said that Allen had been pressuring her to engage in sex acts.

Police say they interviewed a relative of Allen who told investigators that during a discussion last July, Allen admitted that he was having sex with what he described as “a little girl”.